Taylor Swift Just Dyed Her Hair Pink, and Fans Think It Has Something to Do with Her Cryptic Countdown

Is Taylor Swift trolling us?

On Monday, the singer-songwriter stepped out in New York City rocking new, dip-dyed pink hair, which just so happens to match her latest Instagram grid that's leading up to a major reveal on April 26. On her way to her Tribeca apartment, Swift coordinated her new tresses with a pink cropped T-shirt that's emblazoned with her name on the sleeves, floral shorts, and Gucci sneakers.

Swift first debuted her Barbie-esque strands at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but they went relatively unnoticed with her hair secured in a high ponytail. But now, we're able to admire the pastel pink hue in all its glory, as it appears Tay Tay added more of the ultra-feminine color to her ends.

Taylor's penchant for all-pink everything began after she posted a cryptic countdown clock with a hazy rose background earlier this month. Obviously, the trippy timer indicates something huge is on the horizon for Swifites, but the question still remains: What, exactly?

Some fans think new music is on the way, while others believe the songstress is releasing a clothing line. Either way, it's safe to assume Taylor is on the brink of new milestone. In a recent essay she wrote for Elle, the "Delicate" singer revealed that she loves a good countdown.

"When I’ve gone through dark, low times, I’ve always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they’re free) and adding things I’m looking forward to," she wrote. "Even if they’re not big holidays or anything, it’s good to look toward the future. Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it’s good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things."

Only three more days to go!