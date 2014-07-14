Taylor Swift Owns the Sidewalk in a Sexy Black Jumpsuit

Image zoom FameFlynet, Inc

Taylor Swift has nailed it once again! On Friday afternoon the singer hit New York City's streets and showed off her toned physique in an all-black ensemble that made for one sultry summer outfit. Swift perfected the sexy and comfortable look in a strapless jumpsuit by Reformation, which features front pockets, a fitted waist, and cutout back with smocking.

The street style star completed her ebony-hued threads with a Dolce & Gabbana handbag, Christian Louboutin heeled sandals, and a cherry red lip. We love Swift's smoking hot look!

Scoop up her exact look—Reformation's Quince Jumper—for $218 at thereformation.com.

