Taylor Swift Flaunts Her Toned Waist in Denim Overalls

It looks like Taylor Swift is becoming more comfortable showing off her mid-section since revealing her belly button to the world back in January. Earlier this week the chart-topping singer stepped out with her boyfriend, Calvin Harris, in a midriff-baring set—and today she gave us another dose of her tiny waist while running errands.

RELATED: The Secret to Rocking a Crop Top (Yes, Anyone Can Do It!)

Swift, who was recently named one of the world's Most Powerful Women by Forbes, took on the streets of Manhattan in a white knit crop top under distressed black overalls and matching boots on her heels. The Gucci bag she carried added a pop of color to the classic hues. The "Bad Blood" singer went au naturel with her makeup and ditched her signature red lip. With or without the extra coverage, it's clear to see that Swift is a denim doll in overalls.

PHOTOS: Celebrities in Overalls