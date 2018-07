The new issue features our first-ever

cover in 3D!

Calling all Taylor Swift fans! The singing sensation—and youngest ever to win the CMA's Entertainer of the Year award—has landed on our December cover wearing a glittery Oscar de la Renta dress. Pick up the issue on newsstands next week and be sure to come back to InStyle.com with your copy in hand to trigger a special 3D message from Swift!

Did you get the issue? Click here for Taylor's special 3D message.

— Joyann King