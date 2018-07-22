Taylor Swift Paid Nearly $3,000 to Look Like a N.Y.C. Tourist

Alicia Brunker
Jul 22, 2018 @ 5:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While on the East Coast leg of her Reputation tour, Taylor Swift had some downtime in between shows on Saturday afternoon, which she spent strolling around Tribeca looking like a total tourist. 

Tay Tay stepped out of her N.Y.C. apartment in an outfit that allowed her to blend in with the thousands of vacationers visiting the city over the weekend. However, her hot pink hoodie with "New York City" scrawled above a printed skyline, cut-off denim shorts, leopard boots, and Louboutin backpack did not come at a bargain from your average souvenir shop. 

Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images

Quite the opposite, actually. Swift's casual ensemble was constructed from a slew of designer pieces that cost wayyy more than what the average person is willing to spend on athleisure. Let us break it down for you: 

Taylor's hoodie, which resembles those ubiquitous "I heart NY" sweatshirts, is actually by Balenciaga and retails for $895. Yes, you read that right: Eight hundred and nighty-five American dollars. 

@TaylorSwift leaving her apartment | New York City, NY | July 21, 2018 _______________________________________________________ @Balenciaga ‘New York Hoodie’ - $895.00 @LouboutinWorld ‘Backloubi Small Spike Embellished Backpack’ - $1,090.00 @AlexanderWangNY ‘Frayed Shorts’ - $295.00 @GiuseppeZanotti ‘Austin Pony Fur Boots’ - $648.00 _______________________________________________________ I’m getting Barbie meets the city vibes from this outfit. My biggest compliment would be her pink lip and the way it brings out the vibrant tones of her hoodie. Th lighter, distressed wash when paired with hot pink gives me really strong 90s throwback vibes. And I would also love to see these shoes styled again with a pair of ripped black jeans. _______________________________________________________ 👉 Purchase links + get the looks are on the blog 👌

A post shared by Taylor Swift Style (@tayswiftstyledotcom) on

However, that's not even the most expensive aspect of her outfit. The Louboutin backpack slung behind her shoulders cost $1,095. 

Her Guiseppe Zanotti animal print booties? $648. 

And, finally, Taylor paid $295 for those frayed Alexander Wang denim shorts. The grand total of her laid-back getup rings in just under $3,000. 

If you ask us, that's a whole lot of cash to shell out to blend in with the sightseers in Times Square. But Taylor may just be ahead of the fashion curve. The design house behind Swift's sweatshirt also put Crocs back on the map this year with its spring 2018 collection, crafting an embellished platform version. 

Additionally, earlier this week, the songstress also proved that the ugly shoe trend of intentionally dirty sneakers is here to stay. Taylor, we're taking notes...

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!