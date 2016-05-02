Taylor Swift Takes New York in Two Edgy Ensembles Ahead of Met Gala

Taylor Swift's fashion renaissance continues! Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that the pop princess has been sporting a decidedly edgier look as of late, trading in her cute, vintage-inpsired style (and signature cat-eye makeup) for a glam-rock vibe to go with her new bleach blonde bob.

On Saturday night the "Shake It Off" singer, who is in New York City prepping for Monday night's Met Gala, was spotted looking more Goth than pop or country for a night at Up and Down Club with Victoria's Secret model Martha Hunt. Swift, 26, wore a black lace Haney jumpsuit (above) with see-through long sleeves and pants accessorized with a pair of black lace-up booties and a crisp cranberry lip—a far cry from high-waisted skirts and Peter Pan collars. And we like!

The next night, Swift was seen leaving Gala preparations sporting a flowy, asymmetrical plaid dress with a black leather jacket and a pair of black patent leather chunky-heeled boots.

We can't wait to see what she wears for the main event tonight!