Taylor Swift Honors the U.S. Women's Soccer Team Onstage at Concert

Taylor Swift's girl squad is growing by the concert! The stunning musician performed at East Rutherford, NJ last night and along with the usuals in her girl crew like Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid and Lena Dunham, Swift brought along the U.S. Women's Soccer Team.

Fresh off their World Cup win, the players donned their jerseys with slim jeans or trousers. Suffice it to say there were a lot of toned gams on stage. To see what we mean, check out Dunham's hilarious Instagram captions below:

Remember that time I walked a runway with multiple super models and @taylorswift? Nope, me neither, cuz I blacked out. What a beautiful moving joyfest of a show, Tay. It's the third tour I've seen you do and you just keep evolving all wild and free. Being a member of your audience is as inspiring as being your friend. A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 10, 2015 at 9:45pm PDT

But seriously, how did that drug addicted secretary get up there? Or is she a runaway cellist? Oh I know it's a 7th grade boy who is into tech theater 😍 pic from @m_satnick that shows just how good @taylorswift is at giving face A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 10, 2015 at 9:48pm PDT

