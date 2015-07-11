Taylor Swift Honors the U.S. Women's Soccer Team Onstage at Concert

WireImage
Bee Shapiro
Jul 11, 2015 @ 11:30 am

Taylor Swift's girl squad is growing by the concert! The stunning musician performed at East Rutherford, NJ last night and along with the usuals in her girl crew like Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid and Lena Dunham, Swift brought along the U.S. Women's Soccer Team.

Fresh off their World Cup win, the players donned their jerseys with slim jeans or trousers. Suffice it to say there were a lot of toned gams on stage. To see what we mean, check out Dunham's hilarious Instagram captions below:

RELATED: Taylor Swift Wows London with Mega Girl Squad

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!