A Taylor Swift Museum Exhibit Is Coming to N.Y.C.—Get Your Tickets Now!

Swifties, listen up: A Taylor Swift museum exhibit is coming to N.Y.C., curated by the queen herself. "The Taylor Swift Experience," a traveling exhibit of the Grammy Museum, will come to New York’s South Street Seaport from Nov. 18 through February 2017, according to a release.

The exhibit first opened at Los Angeles’s Grammy Museum in December 2014, delighting fans with an exclusive look at the woman behind the music, hand-crafted by Swift herself. From tour costumes from the Red Tour to handwritten lyrics for Swift’s hit, “22,” and even one of her 10 Grammy awards, the singer created an incredible behind-the-scenes experience for her fans.

Everything has Changed #TaylorSwiftExperience #texasstatefair #taylorswift @taylorswift @taylornation A photo posted by Bethany💕 (@swiftkitten13) on Oct 9, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

When Kanye made Taylor "famous" #taylorswift #texasstatefair #TaylorSwiftExperience A photo posted by Bethany💕 (@swiftkitten13) on Oct 9, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

The N.Y.C. exhibit promises to be even bigger, with tour costumes from last year’s 1989 World Tour, outfits from her iconic “Bad Blood” music video, the custom-built piano that she used during last year’s concerts, and a never-before-seen pre-Met Gala Louis Vuitton dress made for the star.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's Rehearsal Videos for Her Formula 1 Performance Have Us So Excited

VIDEO: See Taylor Swift Perform At The Grammys

We know, we’re freaking out too. Swifties, ask fast, because tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com for $9 each, and if the last exhibit is any indication, they’re sure to sell out.

I don't know about you but we're feelin' 22 ... Or 13? #Swifties #TaylorSwiftExperience #DJremix 🎧🎤👯✌🏻️✨💞 A photo posted by Dacia 🎀 (@dayshuhhh) on Aug 2, 2015 at 4:32pm PDT

When you miss the Houston show so much and you just die when you see this outfit again @taylornation @taylorswift #taylorswift #1989houston #1989worldtour #whenISeeYouAgain #TaylorSwiftExperience #texasstatefair A photo posted by Bethany💕 (@swiftkitten13) on Oct 9, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Welcome to New York—it's been waiting for you.