Taylor Swift Leads the MTV European Music Awards with 9 Nominations

There's no slowing down Taylor Swift! The award-winning singer (and 2015 InStyle Social Media Awards nominee—vote for her here) just scored nine nominations for MTV's upcoming European Music Awards. See the full list of nominations. [Hollywood Reporter]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Burberry is the latest fashion brand to venture into music. The iconic label's channel on Apple Music launches today and it's connected to their runway show next week. [WWD]

2. Lane Bryant's new "Plus Is Equal" campaign is on a mission to make every woman feel beautiful. [International Business Times]

3. The Apprentice gets a major makeover with Arnold Schwarzenegger replacing Donald Trump. [USA Today]

4. It's 2015 and even Queen Elizabeth II admitted that she loves technology and uses Skype to stay in touch with her grandchildren. [People]

5. Can't get enough of Game of Thrones? Well, now there's a George R.R. Martin–approved burlesque show in honor of the hit program. [Entertainment Weekly]