A Brief History of Taylor Swift’s Acting Career

Isabel Jones
Jul 20, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

The universe is still trying to make Taylor Swift’s acting career happen.

The 28-year-old signed on for the cinematic adaptation of long-running Broadway show Cats, and we’re really not sure how to feel.

Throughout T-Swift’s uber-successful music career, she’s appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows. You'll recall that she made out with Taylor Lautner in Valentine’s Day, offered a haunting piano lesson in The Giver, crashed a wedding on New Girl, voiced a red-head in The Lorax, and, in perhaps her largest role to date, experimented with the first iteration of the “new Taylor” on an episode of CSI.

Her entire film and TV reel comes in at around 10 minutes, and honestly, (no shade, Taylor) we're kind of OK with that.

To be fair, it’s been a while (four years) since we last saw Miss Swift acting in a film or on a TV show, so maybe the new Taylor has learned a few tricks?

Scroll down below to re-experience the glory of Swift’s brief acting career.

RELATED: Of Course Taylor Swift Is Going to Be in the Movie Version of Cats 

The Giver (2014)
 

Tonik Productions

Taylor, as a (literally) transparent brunette named Rosemary, sings and frustrates Jeff Bridges.

New Girl (2013)

FOX

Taylor, as a painter and avid diarist named Elaine, runs off with the groom at CeCe’s big, fat, Indian wedding in the season 2 finale.

The Lorax (2012)

Universal Pictures

Taylor, as the animated film’s pre-teen love interest, inspires protagonist Ted to find a “real tree.”

Valentine’s Day (2010)

New Line Productions

Taylor, as the girlfriend of another Taylor (Lautner, who plays Willy), reminds us that Valentine’s Day (both the movie and holiday) is the worst.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2009)
 

CBS

Taylor, as melodramatic teen Haley, meets a harsh fate.

Show Transcript

[NOISE] Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by Geico. Do you and your BFFs dream of joining Taylor Swift's famous and exclusive squad? Although each picture may give you squad goals, you'd have to shake off some. In serious [INAUDIBLE] to hang with Hollywood's number one It girl. Matching swimsuit equals besties, right? Tay Tay and her models side picks Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne all rock this $168 swimsuit by Salad and Stripe. Don't be it like showing off your beach bod, but, still wanna wear matching red, white and blue. Taylor in her game also paid tribute to the stars in stripes in $159 Flag onesies. It wouldn't be a T swift pool party without giant floats. To prove your squad's status, Instagram a picture of yourself on either a blowup swan or Pegasus, each $99. To attend the 4th of July bash at Kay's Rhode Island mega mansion, you have to get there first. First class flights from LAX start at around $1,000. If you already have plans for the Fourth, how about a trip to Palm Springs for Coachella, instead? The squad hit the music festival together in 2016, costing a step $899 each for a weekend VIP pass. For a more low-key night with your girls, try one of Taylor's favorite hobbies, baking. Taylor loves to whip up treats using her $599 Kitchen Aid mixer .But what good's a night with your squad if no one posts pics to show off? Taylor loves sharing snaps from her $70 Polaroid instant camera. The cost of hanging with Taylor Swift and her girl squad could cost you up to $3,132. Of course, if you don't want to spend that much, you can still get close to Taylor by buying her latest album for seventeen ninety nine. Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!