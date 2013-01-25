Taylor Swift Models for Keds

Taylor Swift is back with Keds! The singer stars in the shoe brand's spring campaign, and this time she's switched out her signature red sneaks for a cute pair covered in black-and-white polka dots. The campaign is dubbed Bravehearts and is the result of the collaboration with bravehearts.com, a new lifestyle site that aims to inspire girls everywhere to be brave in their everyday lives. “I am so excited to be working with Keds,” Swift said in a statement. “The campaign is a tribute to brave girls everywhere.”

