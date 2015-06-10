Taylor Swift's Cat Meredith Grey Is Not Impressed With the 1989 World Tour

With Taylor Swift busy on her 1989 World Tour, it looks like there's one person, or should we say one feline, who's less than thrilled with her hectic schedule—her cat, Meredith Grey.

Yesterday, before her performance in Raleigh, Swift posted a video of Meredtith looking a bit cranky. "Meredith has been mad all day," she captioned the adorable Instagram. In the clip, the "Bad Blood" singer captured her cat sitting on a couch backstage staring at her. To get Swift's attention, the cat meows a bit in annoyance (all while giving her the stank eye), but the singer isn't all sure what to do. "I don't know what she wants," Swift says at the end of the video. Maybe she's missing Olivia Benson?

Watch it all go down in the video below.

Meredith has been mad all day. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 9, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT

