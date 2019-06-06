People Are Losing It Over a Typo on Taylor Swift's New Merch

Despite having an estimated net worth of $320 million, it looks like Taylor Swift cut come corners when it came to hiring a proofreader for her new merch collection …

Fans recently noticed a fairly glaring error on a long-sleeved shirt in the singer’s TS7 line. To the right of a photo of roses bearing an “AWESOME!” overlay in the center of the tee is a string of lyrics from her new single “ME!”, reading, “You’re the only one of you. Baby that’s the fun of you” — or at least that’s what it’s supposed to say.

Many recipients noticed that the apostrophe in “You’re” was misplaced on their tee, falling after the “r” instead of the “u.” And considering the song actually contains the line “spelling is fun,” Twitter had the predictable field day.

EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!! pic.twitter.com/8P9p6BPMuV — April 🦋 ‏ (@SavvyStardust) June 5, 2019

BREAKING: Typo on Taylor Swift’s new merch proves the your/you’re epidemic is even graver than previously reported pic.twitter.com/At5eWeP3Ho — sarah mceneaney (@sarahmceneaney) June 6, 2019

my merch doesn’t have a typo i feel left out :( — zoë 🦋 (@fletcherswifts) June 5, 2019

Everyone posting about the typo on the TS7 merch 😂 your’e all crazy what are you talking about? 😂😂😂💙 — Vania (@VaniaRobles24) June 5, 2019

Of course, the most diehard of Swifties speculated that there was more to the typo than meets the eye.

What if the typo ‘Your’e’ on @taylorswift13 ‘s merch is because it closely resembles ‘Urie’ to reference @brendonurie??? #ConspiracyTime — matt - “faces” (@songsbyfycs) June 6, 2019

And if it is a Kris Jenner-esque marketing ploy, it seems to be working. TS7 typo merch is now a rare collectible: