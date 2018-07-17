Taylor Swift and Meghan McCain Collaborated to Uplift a Fan Battling Brain Cancer

Taylor Swift and Meghan McCain united to make one fan’s dreams literally come true.

Thanks to the Internet, McCain came across the story of Lexi Caviston, a 21-year-old who underwent surgery to remove a tumor last December after being diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, the same aggressive form McCain's father, Senator John McCain (R-AZ), is recovering from. McCain decided to pull some strings after coming across a tweet from Caviston's best friend that made it clear she only had one wish: to meet Swift at her Reputation tour stop in Philadelphia.

my bestfriend lexi was diagnosed with brain cancer (glioblastoma) in december. were going to the #reputationStadiumTour on july 14th in philly and its her dream to meet @taylorswift13 !! 🌟 @taylornation13 @treepaine @scottborchetta pic.twitter.com/jtUMxeZZog — lexie || #lexistrong (@youthlexie) July 1, 2018

“Hey @taylorswift13 – we have never met, but anyway you can meet Lexi at your concert in Philly? She is fighting the same #glioblastoma cancer my father has and this would make both of our days!” McCain wrote in a tweet directed to Swift. Caviston ultimately got to meet her pop idol, and McCain shared the story while hosting The View earlier this week.

In a clip, McCain calls Caviston to pass along the news. “We finally got a little magic to work and you are going to meet Taylor Swift," she tells her, with Caviston bursting into tears and replying, “Thank you so much. I can’t even express, like, how amazing this is.”

It all started with a tweet about a girl named Lexi battling glioblastoma, who wanted to meet her idol @taylorswift13. Our @MeghanMcCain saw it and sprang into action! ✨ See how the story unfolded: pic.twitter.com/fpbN9EMvNa — The View (@TheView) July 16, 2018

Following her father’s cancer diagnosis, McCain has regularly spoken out about his recovery process, and has also come to his defense under scrutiny. After White House staffer Kelly Sadley joked about John McCain’s battle in May and said “he’s dying anyway,” she quickly fired back on The View. “I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in when that would be acceptable and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job,” she said on the show.

"Kelly, here's a little news flash ... We're all dying. I'm dying, you're dying, we're all dying. And I want to say since my dad has been diagnosed ... I really feel like I understand the meaning of life, and it is not how you die, it's how you live," she said, adding, "Don't feel bad for me or my family. We're really strong."