It Sure Seems Like Taylor Swift Hid Wedding Vows in Her New Song “Lover”
“Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover.”
Taylor Swift has finally dropped the title track from her forthcoming album, Lover, and to say that fans are in their feelings would be the understatement of the year.
The song seems to be written about Swift’s current beau, Joe Alwyn, which many Swifties predicted after the singer teased some swoon-worthy lyrics earlier this month. Unlike the three other releases from her seventh studio album, “Lover” is a pure romantic ballad. With lyrics like “Can we always be this close forever and ever?” and “I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all,” there’s no room left for doubt: Swift has found love, and she’s ready to share it with the world. As the artist herself said in her recent Vogue cover: “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”
It’s hard to listen to “Lover” without getting serious wedding vibes; fans even wondered if Taylor was hinting at an engagement when she previously released lyrics from the song referencing the “something borrowed, something blue” motif. Now that the full track is out, those lines are even more telling within the context of the song’s bridge:
“Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you / Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover / And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me / And at every table, I'll save you a seat, lover.”
If you think those words sound like wedding vows, you’re definitely not alone; plenty of Swifties seem to be in agreement. “Can Taylor Swift write my wedding vows?” one fan asked on Twitter, while another said they wanted to renew their own vows in order to quote “Lover.” (We don't blame them; "swear to be overdramatic” is definitely pure gold.)
Other fans are looking ahead to the “Lover” music video, which will be available on August 22, the day before the album’s release. Swifties are positing that Alwyn might make a special appearance in the video, with some even wondering if the couple will announce their engagement alongside the drop, inevitably sending the entire internet into spontaneous combustion.
We’ll just have to wait and see what Swift has in store for her fans in this last week before her highly anticipated album is finally here. Knowing Taylor Swift though, it’s probably safe to assume that the surprises aren’t over and that the biggest easter eggs of all are yet to come.