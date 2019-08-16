It Sure Seems Like Taylor Swift Hid Wedding Vows in Her New Song “Lover”

Taylor Swift has finally dropped the title track from her forthcoming album, Lover, and to say that fans are in their feelings would be the understatement of the year.

The song seems to be written about Swift’s current beau, Joe Alwyn, which many Swifties predicted after the singer teased some swoon-worthy lyrics earlier this month. Unlike the three other releases from her seventh studio album, “Lover” is a pure romantic ballad. With lyrics like “Can we always be this close forever and ever?” and “I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all,” there’s no room left for doubt: Swift has found love, and she’s ready to share it with the world. As the artist herself said in her recent Vogue cover: “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?https://t.co/4grpRXSh7G pic.twitter.com/EBoZXIbORm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 16, 2019

It’s hard to listen to “Lover” without getting serious wedding vibes; fans even wondered if Taylor was hinting at an engagement when she previously released lyrics from the song referencing the “something borrowed, something blue” motif. Now that the full track is out, those lines are even more telling within the context of the song’s bridge:

“Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you / Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover / And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me / And at every table, I'll save you a seat, lover.”

If you think those words sound like wedding vows, you’re definitely not alone; plenty of Swifties seem to be in agreement. “Can Taylor Swift write my wedding vows?” one fan asked on Twitter, while another said they wanted to renew their own vows in order to quote “Lover.” (We don't blame them; "swear to be overdramatic” is definitely pure gold.)

can Taylor Swift write my wedding vows lmao #LoverOutNow — Lindy (@1989deluxealbum) August 16, 2019

#LoverOutNow @taylorswift13 I AM SERIOUSLY CONTEMPLATING RENEWING OUR VOWS SO THIS CAN BE OUR NEW WEDDING SONG OH MY GOD DID YOU WRITE THIS FOR MY HUSBAND & I — Samantha (@puglife518) August 16, 2019

Bold of @taylorswift13 to just drop her wedding vows on us like that, I like that woman’s style — Mia J (@kwaiidisaster) August 16, 2019

taylor swift basically just released wedding vows as her new single like is my girl married?!!!!! — katie b (@katiebkale) August 16, 2019

Other fans are looking ahead to the “Lover” music video, which will be available on August 22, the day before the album’s release. Swifties are positing that Alwyn might make a special appearance in the video, with some even wondering if the couple will announce their engagement alongside the drop, inevitably sending the entire internet into spontaneous combustion.

New song “Lover” is out tonight at midnight eastern! 💘 The music video will premiere after a very exciting @YouTube Live situation on August 22 at 5pm eastern! pic.twitter.com/QynoYgkqQ7 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2019

WHAT IF THE REASON WHY TAYLOR SWIFT DOESNT RELEASE THE LOVER MV TODAY IS BECAUSE IT IS REALLY SPECIAL. WHAT IF THE MUSIC VIDEO IS A VIDEO OF JOE ALWYN PROPOSES TO TAYLOR SWIFT. WHAT IF 😭 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #LoverIsOutNow — swiiift (@tayleeerswift) August 16, 2019

What if in the music video, they'll show a clip where Joe Alwyn proposed to Taylor Swift AAAAHHHHHHH! Clownation we rise! #LoverOutNow pic.twitter.com/TMJLEkay7P — ➳𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔣𝔬𝔲𝔯𝔱𝔥 (@Fbumanglag) August 16, 2019

We’ll just have to wait and see what Swift has in store for her fans in this last week before her highly anticipated album is finally here. Knowing Taylor Swift though, it’s probably safe to assume that the surprises aren’t over and that the biggest easter eggs of all are yet to come.