Taylor Swift Found Love Thanks to a "Magical Spell" from Lady Gaga

This whole time we thought Ellie Goulding was the one responsible for setting Taylor Swift up with DJ and music producer Calvin Harris, but it turns out someone else was working her magic behind the scenes: Lady Gaga!

A Swift fan tweeted to the "Bad Blood" singer about his romantic woes on Saturday, and she was quick to write back: "Go read Gaga's tweet that she sent me a few months ago. It's good love luck. Because it's not a tweet. It's a magical spell."

@alexandergold Go read Gaga's tweet that she sent me a few months ago. It's good love luck.Because it's not a tweet. It's a magical spell. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2015

The message she's referring to was sent back in March, when Gaga posted this message in reply to a tweet by Swift: "@taylorswift13 wow you're a sweetheart! Life is friends, family, and love! We all see that in you, your prince charming will come."

@taylorswift13 wow you're a sweetheart! Life is friends, family, and love! We all see that in you, your prince charming will come! ❤️💋 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2015

Sure enough, Swift was soon showing serious PDA with Harris at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards and posting pictures of them swanning around.

RELATED: Calvin Harris on Girlfriend Taylor Swift: "I'm Insanely Happy with Her"

Gaga herself was quick to respond to Swift's message of thanks, and wrote, "I only cast happy spells! Unless there's bad blood. Happy for u."

.@taylorswift13 I only cast happy spells! Unless there's bad blood. I have a separate cauldron for that. Happy for u💋 pic.twitter.com/SZNHZ1g1sK — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 18, 2015

Here's hoping that some of Gaga's magic rubs off on Swift's lovelorn fan. All of this sudden attention certainly can't hurt!

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's Changing Looks