Taylor Swift Brings Out BFF Lorde to Perform "Royals" at Her D.C. Concert

Taylor Swift's list of cameos for her 1989 World Tour just keeps growing longer and shining brighter. Among the special guests who've appeared on her stage are Lena Dunham, the U.S. women's soccer team, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Uzo Aduba, and Serena Williams. And at her Washington, D.C., concert at Nationals Park on Monday, the "Bad Blood" singer brought out good friend and fellow artist Lorde to sing "Royals," much to the crowd's delight.

Both social media pros, Swift and Lorde naturally captured the moment on Twitter and Instagram. Swift deeply appreciated that her friend flew across the world to join her for the performance:

When your friend flies across the world to surprise your crowd with 'Royals' bc she's a wondrous angel. @lordemusic pic.twitter.com/zDdjtc7U3v — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 14, 2015

Lorde also shared a sweet Instagram photo of the duo on the stage. "Looking over at my girl like "can you believe this is the kind of fun stuff we get to do for a living," she wrote in the caption. "THANKS TAY AND D.C. GETTING TO SING FOR U TONIGHT RULED." Lorde also went on to tweet the following:

just laughing like "this is our job how lucky are we/this stadium is so loud and pretty/we are best buds/KILLING IT" pic.twitter.com/wNXNkLapFV — Lorde (@lordemusic) July 14, 2015

but seriously, @taylorswift13 is the leader of a great and beautiful galaxy that i'd live in forever — Lorde (@lordemusic) July 14, 2015

Of course, it wasn't all fun and games at the D.C. concert. Swift actually got stuck on a moving part of the stage and couldn't get down. Ever the pro though, she handled it with ease. "I'll just be here forever, stuck up here, unless I choose to jump down," she told her fans. "But in the meantime, I'm gonna sing a song for you called 'Clean,' and I hope you'll sing along." Watch the moment here:

That moment when Taylor Swift's set breaks down A video posted by @arlettesaenz on Jul 13, 2015 at 7:54pm PDT

