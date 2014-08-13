Taylor Swift Knows What She Likes! The Star Dons Another Matching Set in N.Y.C.

Taylor Swift continued her fashion domination in New York City yesterday, wearing (you guessed it!) another matching set. The singer-turned-actress donned her favorite style combo while continuing to promote her upcoming film The Giver, first attending a press conference for the movie and then heading to lunch with a friend in the same look.

Shop the Trend: 8 Matching Sets We Love

Swift paired her enviably adorable floral and stripe print H&M crop top and skirt with metallic pink and mesh-paneled pumps by Elie Saab, completing her look with black sunnies, favorite blush-hued Prada bag, and a selection of delicate jewels.

Swift can't seem to get enough of the summer trend, having worn it every which way on the street and the red carpet—from bold geometric patterns to pretty solid pastels. The star has become an expert at rocking matchy-matchy outfits, and this ensemble may take the prize for our favorite she has sported so far.

Want more? Check out Taylor Swift's 42 best street style looks in the gallery!