Taylor Swift Overtakes Kim Kardashian to Be the Most Followed Celebrity on Instagram

Perhaps her star-studded 1989 World Tour gave her an extra edge or maybe those delightful pictures of her #GirlSquad or cats did the trick, but Taylor Swift now officially has more followers on Instagram than Kim Kardashian. As of Thursday morning, the Grammy winner had 45.83 million followers, while Kardashian trailed closely behind her with 45.69 million.
It was only a few weeks ago that Kardashian surpassed Beyoncé for Instagram followers, but her reign was short lived (Swift reportedly took the lead on Tuesday). Kardashian and Swift both had huge summers: Swift with her sold-out concert tour, record-breaking 1989 album, as well as her new romance with Calvin Harris, and Kardashian with her rule-breaking but chic maternity style, her relationship with Caitlin Jenner, and husband Kanye West announcing his plan to run for president.
Kardashian is an expert in sharing selfies and photos of her famous family:
However, Swift—a nominee for InStyle's 2015 Social Media Awards in the "Always There for the Fans" category (vote for her here)—managed to surpass the Instagram queen with cute pics of her feline friends, house parties, and concert special guests:
