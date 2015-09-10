Taylor Swift Overtakes Kim Kardashian to Be the Most Followed Celebrity on Instagram

Perhaps her star-studded 1989 World Tour gave her an extra edge or maybe those delightful pictures of her #GirlSquad or cats did the trick, but Taylor Swift now officially has more followers on Instagram than Kim Kardashian. As of Thursday morning, the Grammy winner had 45.83 million followers, while Kardashian trailed closely behind her with 45.69 million.

It was only a few weeks ago that Kardashian surpassed Beyoncé for Instagram followers, but her reign was short lived (Swift reportedly took the lead on Tuesday). Kardashian and Swift both had huge summers: Swift with her sold-out concert tour, record-breaking 1989 album, as well as her new romance with Calvin Harris, and Kardashian with her rule-breaking but chic maternity style, her relationship with Caitlin Jenner, and husband Kanye West announcing his plan to run for president.

Kardashian is an expert in sharing selfies and photos of her famous family:

Pregnancy lips 💋 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 25, 2015 at 10:49am PDT

Ky x Kiki 💜 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2015 at 1:35pm PDT

After... A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

However, Swift—a nominee for InStyle's 2015 Social Media Awards in the "Always There for the Fans" category (vote for her here)—managed to surpass the Instagram queen with cute pics of her feline friends, house parties, and concert special guests:

At the airport about to leave for Europe, listening to 'See You Again' and thinking about how much I'll miss my cats. I'm not sure this was the intended purpose of the song. @charlieputh @mistercap A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 17, 2015 at 2:29pm PDT

Real love. @serayah @haimtheband @lordemusic @halstonsage A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 28, 2015 at 11:13pm PDT

The Trinity, Frostbyte, Slay-Z, and Lucky Fiori brought the Bad Blood video to life tonight at #1989TourEastRutherford. Wonder what's in store tomorrow night.. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 11, 2015 at 1:29am PDT

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Another Sheer Dress