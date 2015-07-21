Taylor Swift Stars in Keds's New "Ladies First" Campaign

It looks like Taylor Swift has yet another reason to celebrate—the singer is the new star of Keds's "Ladies First" campaign.

Focused on female empowerment, the ads showcase the brand's fall collection alongside positive messages that celebrate what it means to be a woman in 2015. The images also feature backdrops commissioned from notable women artists, including illustrator Priscilla White, pattern designer Kendra Dandy, and street artist Paige Smith.

"There will be moving. There will be shaking," "There's no such thing as an average girl," and "All dressed up with everywhere to go" are among the phrases showcased in the campaign, and we think Swift is the perfect choice to represent the new lineup.

Check out Taylor Swift in the campaign images below.

