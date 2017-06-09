Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Both Released Music This Morning 

Taylor Swift is making all of our "Wildest Dreams" come true with a big announcement that's sure to rock the music world.

While Katy Perry's new album Witness dropped in the early hours of Friday morning, Tay was busy celebrating a major career milestone with a perfectly timed message that may or may not have been a clap back at the "Swish Swish" hitmaker.

As Thursday came to an end, the country star-turned-pop princess's official fan account revealed that the "Bad Blood" songstress—who made headlines when she originally slammed Apple Music in 2015 for their artist payment policy and has been noticeably absent on streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music—is gifting fans the ultimate T-Swift experience with renewed access to her work.

"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," the account announced on social media.

The 27-year-old star's hit albums, including 1984, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless, are now available on the streaming services for fans to replay to their hearts' content.

Could this be the megastar's way of getting us ready for a new album? We hope!