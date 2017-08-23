MTV Addresses Those Taylor Swift and Katy Perry VMAs Duet Rumors

As the MTV Video Music Awards has gotten closer, rumors have continued to swirl around what will go down between host Katy Perry and Taylor Swift—who has not been announced as an attendee thus far—during the show.

While anything can happen at the VMAS, one of the rumors that we won't see come into fruition is a duet between the two, according to VMAs producer Garrett English. "Not so far, no. That's not happening as far as [I know]," he told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday when asked about the duet tales. "I've certainly seen all the rumors flying around, but that's not happening."

WireImage

As far as his thoughts on Perry hosting the show, he said, "We're incredibly lucky to have her."

"Obviously she has a great heritage with our show, our brand, our audience. So, it's a very easy conclusion for us," English continued. "She's been lovely and we're having a fantastic week putting it all together."

The producer said VMAs viewers can expect "a lot of costume changes" and "a lot of movement" during the singer's hosting stint. As for Swift, before she attends the show, she'll release a new song Friday, and although it's not clear if she'll take jabs at Perry in it, she won't be performing it on the show.

"There's nothing happening right now," English said. "But wouldn't that be great! But no."

RELATED: See the Full List of 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees

Still, there's always room for last-minute changes. Don't forget to tune in to all of InStyle's coverage of the MTV VMAs this Sunday, Aug. 27.