Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Publicly Hang Out for the First Time in a Year

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss fans can rest easy: the supermodel and singer are still BFFs.

On Saturday, the duo were spotted hanging out in public for the first time in a YEAR per the Daily Mail. Yes, a full 365 days went by since we’ve seen the pair in the same vicinity.

Swift invited Kloss to her Nashville concert, where the model enjoyed the show from her VIP seat, singing along and dancing to the songstress’s hits. Luckily, eagle-eyed fans captured the entire occasion on video.

LOOK AT HOW PRECIOUS THIS IS #repTourNashville pic.twitter.com/JlYf5u4Dda — Kaitlyn / Nashville (@d0dgedabullet) August 26, 2018

The pair first sparked rumors of a feud when Kloss wasn’t a part of in Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in August 2017. The visuals for the single featured just about everyone in the singer’s squad — including Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Blake Lively, and Selena Gomez — in the form of a T-shirt. Karlie’s name was noticeably missing from the list.

Taylor then “politely declined” to appear on Karlie’s new TV show due to “scheduling issues,” according to The Blast. Earlier this year, Karlie gushed about all of her best friends in an interview with Porter, and failed to mention Swift.

However, she made a half attempt to clear things up when speaking with The New York Times, cryptically saying: “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Well, it seems the mystery is now solved. There’s no bad blood between these two, at least not anymore.