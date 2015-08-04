Taylor Swift Wishes Karlie Kloss a Happy Birthday with a Special Photo

What's the best birthday gift Taylor Swift can give a BFF? A dedicated social media moment certainly ranks up high! To wish her close friend Karlie Kloss a happy 23rd birthday yesterday, the pop singer shared a sweet Instagram photo of the model cooking with Swift's boyfriend Calvin Harris kitchen:

In the caption, Swift wrote, "Some of my best memories have been with this girl, laughing in the kitchen. Happy Birthday to the ray of light that is @karliekloss":

The birthday girl had a great day, based on the video of a beautiful sunset Kloss posted to Instagram. She captioned it: "Feeling incredibly #grateful for all the love in my life. Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes ... looking forward to many adventures to be had and memories to be made in the 364 days to come."

It sounds like there's no shortage of love between the pair!

