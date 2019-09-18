Taylor Swift Just Called Kanye West "Two-Faced"

Taylor Swift is continuing to open up about her feud with Kanye West.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, she called the rapper "two-faced," telling the magazine that "the world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to" the infamous phone call between herself and West (recorded by Kim Kardashian) that led to her being publicly canceled.

"Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a bitch," Swift told Rolling Stone. "Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things."

She said that after West interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs to declare that "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time," the two ended up reconnecting, and would go to dinners together. "I was so happy, because he would say really nice things about my music," she said. "It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19."

Image zoom Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images

When the 2015 VMAs came around, West asked the pop star to present the Vanguard Award to him.

"He called me up beforehand — I didn’t illegally record it, so I can’t play it for you," she said, referencing Kardashian's recording of that infamous call. "But he called me up, maybe a week or so before the event, and we had maybe over an hour-long conversation, and he’s like, 'I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,' and went into all the reasons why it means so much, because he can be so sweet."

She added, "And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, 'MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!'"

As Rolling Stone noted, his exact words were: "You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award ’cause it got them more ratings?"

"And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body," Swift continued. "I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk s—. And I was so upset."

She said that West wanted her to come to his dressing room to talk after the incident, but she refused. The next day, he sent flowers to apologize, and Swift decided to "move past this" because "I really don’t want us to be on bad terms again."

Then came the phone call that sparked a million snake emoji on Twitter, and the rest, as they say, is history.

"I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative s— all day," Swift told Rolling Stone.

In a Vogue interview last month, the singer talked about the aftermath of that ordeal, telling the magazine, "I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself."