Taylor Swift Gets Selena Gomez, Lisa Kudrow, and Justin Timberlake to Close Out Her L.A. Concerts

Taylor Swift ended her five-concert sold out run at L.A.'s Staples Center with a star-studded night of cameos from Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez and Lisa Kudrow. Would you really expect anything less?

Gomez, one of Swift's main #GirlSquad members, joined her friend on stage in high-waisted hot pants, a black studded halter top with large choker while Swift wore a similar ensemble of white high waisted shorts and a matching strapless crop top.

Selena Gomez surprised fans in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty

Swift decribed Gomez as "multitalented performer who is good at pretty much everything she does" and the duo performed "Good for You." Watch a fan-uploaded video of the song:

Video 2: Selena y Taylor en el escenario cantando "Good For You". #1988TourLA pic.twitter.com/3sCmPR3nfH — Selena Gomez News (@_HechosGomez_) August 27, 2015

Gomez took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of the pair on the stage. "After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can't wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE! I love you Tay," she wrote in the caption:

After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can't wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE! I love you Tay. #bestnightEVER #whatISlife A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 27, 2015 at 2:00am PDT

Then Swift played tribute to one of her favorite songs and favorite animals with the epic ballad "Smelly Cat" from Friends. She invited Kudrow, whose character Phoebe made the song famous, to sing the hilarious tune with her. Watch their duet here:

Another clip of Taylor and Lisa singing Smelly Cat! #1989TourLA pic.twitter.com/hYpjzl6QKY 📹 : @TSwiftOnTour — 1989 Tour Updates (@1989TUpdates) August 27, 2015

Kudrow sent out a sweet Tweet later that night thanking Swift.

So @taylorswift13 is THE best person I've ever met. That was fun. Thanks Taylor. — Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) August 27, 2015

But somehow Swift managed to even top those performances with her last guest: Mr. Justin Timberlake. The Grammy winner came out to perform his hit "Mirrors" with Swift. She told the crowd it had been hard to keep Timberlake's appearance under wraps. "Anyone who knows me knows this is my favorite artist," she said.

The appearance was a rare one for Timberlake, who has been less active since he welcomed son Silas earlier this year with wife Jessica Biel (who was in the audience). "So Justin hasn't performed since he became a dad, so I'm just honored that this is his first performance," Swift reportedly told the audience. Watch a video from Swift's Instagram of them performing together:

I have no way to deal with this. Justin Timberlake is the BEST. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 27, 2015 at 1:55am PDT

The concert marked Swift's last performance at L.A.'s Staples Center. Her next show will be in San Diego on Saturday.

