Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Coordinated Their Outfits During Rare Public Date

Following her killer Saturday Night Live performance, Taylor Swift celebrated her success at the show's after-party and brought along a very special plus one.

Arriving at New York's Zuma, Taylor and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn walked to the restaurant holding hands in coordinating ensembles. For her part, the singer wore an oversized black blazer with sparkly pants, accessorizing with her signature red lip and neon green nail polish. Meanwhile, Joe dressed down in jeans, a charcoal gray sweater, and a black jacket.

While the secretive couple tries to avoid the spotlight as much as possible, a public date like last night's is inevitable.

Back in August, Taylor explained why she shields her current romance from the rest of the world while speaking with The Guardian.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world,” she said. “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Joe is on the same page when it comes to maintaining the couple's privacy. Last year, the actor refused to discuss his courtship with Swift during an interview with British Vogue while doing the press rounds for his film The Favourite. "I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” he said.

And clearly, the pair's low-key style has paid off. Taylor and Joe have been together since 2017 and show no signs of slowing down.