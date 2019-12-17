Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Shared a Purr-Fect PDA Moment After the Cats Premiere

Taylor Swift made plenty of memories following the Cats premiere on Monday night, December 16. However she was far from all alone in the moonlight as she made a rare appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the event.

Taylor plays the confident and flirty Bombalurina in the Cats remake, which is set to open in theaters on December 20. It had its world premiere on Monday night, December 16. After the musical made its debut, Taylor and Joe were seen walking hand-in-hand from the Lincoln Center, looking smitten with each other. Their hands were interlocked as they were shielded by umbrellas.

Image zoom Backgrid

Alwyn was clad in a deep blue suit jacket and matching pants with a lighter dress shirt and tie in varying blue hues. Taylor was the polar opposite in a gorgeous red Oscar de la Renta dress and navy overcoat, with her signature red lip to match.

The two are rarely spotted out in public together, making this particular outing a special moment. The last time they were seen in such close proximity was in October, following Taylor's Saturday Night Live performance. Joe and Taylor headed to New York's Zuma, as the two rocked complementary outfits, with Taylor in a snuggly black blazer and shimmering pants and Joe in a charcoal sweater, jeans, and a black jacket.

Typically, Taylor and Joe work to spend as much time out of the spotlight as they can. Taylor indicated to The Guardian earlier in August that it's all on purpose.

"I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world," she explained. "That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."