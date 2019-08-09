Fans Think Taylor Swift Casually Announced an Engagement on Instagram

As every Taylor Swift fan knows, there are no such thing as coincidences. The pop star is known to hide clues, hints, and easter eggs in literally everything she does, so it should come as no surprise that Swifties are freaking out over one particular Instagram post that sure seems to hint at wedding bells.

On Thursday, August 8, Swift shared a photo from her Vogue cover spread, captioning the ‘gram with what appears to be song lyrics from her forthcoming album, Lover. “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue,” she wrote. “All’s well that ends well, to end up with you. ”

While some fans were quick to notice the nod to Swift’s hit “All Too Well,” others were a bit more focused on the “borrowed” and “blue” references, wondering if the singer slyly hinted at an engagement with beau Joe Alwyn.

“Will Taylor announce that she and Joe are engaged?? Or secretly married?! Or what??!” one Swiftie pondered excitedly, while another posited that Lover’s title track might be all about Alwyn.

But the speculation didn’t stop there; another fan looked closely at the photo itself, pointing out that something — string perhaps? — is hanging from Swift’s ring finger, possibly signifying the phrase “tie the knot.”

The cherry on top? Swift seemed to like a Tumblr post about this very theory, which some fans are taking as definitive proof of an engagement. This is a case for the FBI!

from i remember it all too well to all’s well that ends well i- 🥺 https://t.co/9adihcHveW — ellie (@eleanorbate) August 8, 2019

"ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL, TO END UP WITH YOU"



Will Taylor announce that she and Joe are engaged?? Or secretly married?! Or what??! WAIT — a r i e l 🦋 (@imwonderstruckx) August 9, 2019

I think that we all think that TAYLOR SWIFT IS ENGAGED AND TRACK LOVER IS ABOUT JOE — Nabs ✵🦋✵ (@EnchantSparkle) August 8, 2019

Something “borrowed”, something “blue”. Is Taylor Swift trying to tell us that she and Joe Alwyn are engaged??? 💍💍 https://t.co/cmfD8DjuJd — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) August 8, 2019

OKAY I JUST NOTICED SOMETHING...1.the lyrics she just gave us



PLUS



2. DOESN’T IT LOOK LIKE THERES STRING ON HER RING FINGER?? (Aka to tie the knot)!???



DID SHE JUST ANNOUNCE THAT SHE AND JOE ARE ENGAGED?? @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @treepaine #Lover #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/8Bk1Tgqbiy — Britt✨🖤🦋 (@__britt__c) August 8, 2019

Taylor liked this on Tumblr😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱.I'm gonna die if she's engaged to Joe❤️ pic.twitter.com/LjMZRqhyGd — Ana🏹 (@myTSloverlife) August 8, 2019

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged? (A thread) pic.twitter.com/68uqKMoq3H — heidi 🦋 - LOVER 👑💕 (@heiditswift) August 7, 2019

This isn't the first time that engagement rumors have swirled around the couple. Around the holidays, it was reported that Alwyn was planning on proposing soon, with sources telling US Weekly that the actor wanted to make the moment "unforgettable and extremely special.”

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait for real confirmation from Swift and Alwyn themselves — but we have no doubt that if there is an engagement on the horizon, Swifties will probably be the first to know.