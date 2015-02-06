Taylor Swift Jams Out to Taylor Swift at Her Grammy Museum Exhibit

Image zoom Diane Cohen/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Taylor Swift is kicking off Grammy weekend with a little dancing. The singer, who is up for multiple awards including Record of the Year at this Sunday's ceremony, decided to stop by the Grammy Museum to see the official Taylor Swift exhibit. Like anyone would, she rocked out to some Taylor Swift tunes—and in classic Swift fashion, she posted the adorable video on Instagram.

Went to the Grammy Museum in LA to see the exhibit they did on ma life. My behavior was as embarrassing as usual. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2015 at 11:26am PST

RELATED: Taylor Swift Gets Leggy in a Black Skort

The exhibit, titled "The Taylor Swift Experience," opened on Swift's 25th birthday, Dec.13, 2014, and includes never-before-seen personal photographs as well as home videos, handwritten lyrics from her hits, costumes from her music videos and Red concert tour, the banjo she played during her 2012 Grammy performance and just a very intimate look into this very beloved singer's life and career. The exhibit will be open through May 10 of this year.

Though Swift will not be performing at this year's Grammys because she is too busy with her upcoming 1989 World Tour, she will present the award for Best New Artist. Plus, with three nominations there is a very solid chance she will be quite busy accepting awards!

PHOTOS: See the Prettiest Grammy Beauty Moments Ever