Taylor Swift Introduces Her Newest Summer Accessory: A Kitten!

It seems Taylor Swift has a chic new summer accessory—of the furry variety.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old singer introduced the world to the newest member of her family, an adorable white-haired, blue-eyed kitten, by sharing an Instagram snap of herself with the tiny cat in her lap. Staying true to her history of naming her feline friends after TV characters, Swift dubbed the kitty Olivia Benson from Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit persona. (Her other cat is named Meredith Grey, which comes from Grey's Anatomy.)

Should the "I Knew You Were Trouble" songstress opt for another pet, we suggest she go with Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston's iconic character from Friends. But until then, we send a big congratulations to the newest member of the Swift family!

