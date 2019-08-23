People Think Taylor Swift Wrote "I Forgot That You Existed" About Her Ex Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift’s entire relationship history is immortalized in song, but one of her longest-term boyfriends has been, until now (maybe), largely absent from her discography.

Now, with Lover, Swifties are convinced the singer has finally devoted a track to Calvin Harris with the oh-so on-the-nose title, “I Forgot That You Existed.”

The lyrics do seem to implicate the DJ, who dated Swift for about 15 months between 2015 and 2016. The pair had what was initially an amicable split, until Harris released the Rihanna song literally heard around the world: “This Is What You Came For.”

The song was credited to Harris and Nils Sjöberg, a pseudonym for Swift. As the story goes, the pair agreed to keep the collaboration under wraps, so as not to allow their relationship to distract from the music. But once the track was released, Swift’s team revealed that she’d written the song.

Harris was not a fan of the way this information had been communicated, and soon took to Twitter to air his grievances.

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.”

And then he went in for the kill:

“I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it.”

Just days later, Kim Kardashian released audio of Swift approving of Kanye West’s mention of her in the song “Famous.”

On “I Forgot That You Existed,” Swift could be interpreted as referencing this time in her life. “Lived in the shade you were throwing/’Til all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone,” she sings. Later, she appears to reference the Harris's reaction to the Kimye business, singing, “Got out some popcorn/As soon as my rep started going down, down, down.”

But oh, there’s a silver lining: she forgot he existed.

Twitter users are living for the shade:

Is memory erasure culture the new cancel culture?