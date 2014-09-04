Taylor Swift Hits London in a Sexy Black Crop Top and Skirt! Shop Her Matching Set Now

From New York City to London to Los Angeles, Taylor Swift’s street style game in always on point. The star hit the pavement in London yesterday wearing an effortlessly chic black Guess ensemble, and it was a major fashion win for the "Shake It Off" songstress. She complemented the sultry pieces by elegantly styling them with her favorite blush Prada bag and strappy heeled sandals, creating a playful-yet-sexy look.

We have to hand it to the singer—she knows what works for her! The best part? Swift's attention-grabbing set is available for you to shop now, and its affordable. Add her polished off-the-shoulder crop top ($90; guess.com) and sleek matching high waist fit-and-flare skirt ($80; guess.com)—which both feature a curve-hugging bandage construction and exposed back zipper details—to your own wardrobe pronto.

