Taylor Swift Bares Serious Leg in a High-Slit Skirt for Drake’s 30th Birthday Party

Taylor Swift’s famous gams are at it again. Just one day after putting on an epic show in Houston in a sparkling black romper, the 26-year-old was back in California on Sunday for Drake’s 30th birthday party, and she put on a leggy display on the way to the L.A. bash.

The “Blank Space” singer bared serious skin in a black bandeau top and leather skirt with a high slit that nearly reached her hip to attend the festivities at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood. She completed the look with a black Meshki duster trench coat ($68; meshki.com), Christian Louboutin spiked heels ($1,095; neimanmarcus.com), and a metallic box clutch.

While the songstress went without her standard red lip, she upped the drama with a gray metallic eye and adorned her chest with temporary star tattoos for the fun night out with her squad, including Karlie Kloss and the Haim sisters.

To shop the trend, make a leather slit skirt your focal piece, like this one from Topshop ($85; topshop.com). Paired with a black crop top and light duster, it’s the perfect piece for a night on the town.

In the words of Swift herself, a classic all-black look will “never go out of style.”