Taylor Swift Saves the Day for a Group of Australian Senior Citizens

A group of elderly Australian actors were unexpectedly denied the right to use Taylor Swift's song "Shake It Off" in their play, but the singer saved the day at the last minute with a simple "permission granted" tweet. [The Guardian]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Out of all the "Uptown Funk" covers, this one—made up of more than 280 movie clips—is the most creative yet. [Time]

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar hasn't forgotten about her days as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The actress teased that her daughter could one day reprise the action-packed role. [USA Today]

3. The adorable Minions are taking over the world, including this 45-foot Minion that stopped traffic in Dublin. [The Telegraph]

4. Gwyneth Paltrow's brand ventures further into beauty with a face peel designed especially for pregnant women. [Hollywood Reporter]

5. The Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols is still a big fan of space, and will soon join NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy for a mission. [People]