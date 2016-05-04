Taylor Swift and Haim Don Onesies for Their Epic Post-Met Gala Sleepover

Taylor Swift's futuristic Louis Vuitton dress wasn't her only winning look from the 2016 Met Gala. After successfully co-chairing the event and blowing off some steam on the dance floor with Tom Hiddleston, the "Bad Blood" singer joined her girl squad for one last stylish hurrah—and this one had an even more specific dress code than "Manus x Machina."

After leaving the after-party at The Standard High Line hotel, Swift, 26, and the ladies of Haim made their way back to their room to slip into something more comfortable and to dig into a few boxes of pizza. For their own private after-party (aka the sleepover of our dreams) the besties traded in their high-fashion attire for fuzzy animal onesies.

"After the after-party is.. Well.. This." Swift captioned a group photo (below) of the foursome dressed in their too-cute animal onesies and holding two boxes of delicious-looking pizza.

After the after party is.. Well.. This. @haimtheband A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 3, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

#jealous.