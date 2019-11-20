Taylor Swift's Lover Was Among Several 2020 Grammy Snubs

The 2020 Grammy Award nominees are finally out for all to see, and some seriously famous names are missing from the biggest categories on the list: most notably, Taylor Swift.

After releasing her critically-acclaimed album Lover, the 10-time Grammy winner received only three nominations this year, including one for best pop vocal album instead of best album for Lover, best pop solo performance, and song of the year. The album's title track "Lover" snagged the song of the year nod, while "You Need to Calm Down" was considered for best pop solo performance. So while Taylor is still receiving praise for her latest album, it’s nowhere near the type of nomination jubilee we’ve seen for the star in recent years, where she’s been known to positively sweep in nearly every category she lands in.

Image zoom VCG/Getty Images

Swift wasn't the only pop powerhouse missing in action, however. Lady Gaga's A Star is Born soundtrack was curiously bereft of most nominations, despite winning two Grammys for record and song of the year during last year's ceremony. This year, however, despite the fact that the movie's soundtrack was still eligible for the 2020 Grammy awards, it was only recognized with a song of the year nomination for "Always Remember Us This Way."

Meanwhile, alt-pop star Halsey received zero nominations, a surprising move given her popular track "Without Me" and her influence in the musical landscape. Other stars in the pop realm who were curiously only allowed one (or fewer) nominations included Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for "Señorita," as well as massively popular country star Maren Morris.

Oddly enough, Grammy mainstay since the '80s Bruce Springsteen received zero nominations for his first new album of solo material since 2012, with Western Stars.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Insists She's Speaking Her Truth, Despite Claims She Isn't

Instead, this year Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo lead the pack in Grammy nominations, having earned nods in all four major categories: album, record, song of the year, and best new artist. Lizzo leads the pack with a whopping 8 Grammy nominations, the most out of any artist, a major win for the “Truth Hurts” singer.

These new names have dominated the pop landscape over the last year, and we’ll likely be seeing far more of them in the coming days, which is exciting news for the newcomers. Who will end up taking home the gold in each category? It’s going to be an interesting race this year, that’s for sure.