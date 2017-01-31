Taylor Swift's Grammys Speech Gets Immortalized in Perfect Girl Power Video

With the Grammy Awards coming up on Feb. 12, the Recording Academy is getting its viewers pumped for the occasion with a girl power-driven video, set to some of Taylor Swift's most famous words to date. And no they don't go anything like, "are we out of the woods."

Instead, the video shows young girls, aspiring musicians, dancers, artists, and athletes reciting Swift's infamous Grammy acceptance speech from last year's awards as they rehearse and prepare their craft for performance. The video starts with a young girl getting ready for a show backstage: "I want to say to all the young women out there ..." she says, followed by another girl, lugging an instrument case up a flight of stairs: "there are going to be people along the way ..." A girl pushing stage equipment continues with the line, "who will try and undercut your success ..." "Or take credit for your accomplishments," says another playing the violin. "Or your fame," yells a little girl over the sound of her drum set.

The video plays out the rest of speech with help from a conductor, a dancer, a pianist, and finally, Swift herself, delivering the line, "and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.

VIDEO: 9 Beyonce Quotes to Get You Through the Day

RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Put on an Epic Pre-Super Bowl 2017 Performance

"Young women from all walks of life take a powerful Grammys acceptance speech by Taylor Swift and make it their own mantra of inspiration, hard work, and hope," reads the video's description. Here, here!

Catch the Grammy Awards, next Sunday Feb.12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.