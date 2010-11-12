Is Taylor Swift Going Brunet?

When it comes to being a country music sensation, blond hair is basically a job requirement. See: Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, and Dolly Parton, for starters. And for most of her career, Taylor Swift was no exception. But is she trying to buck the trend? She came on the scene in 2007 with near platinum curls (left) which gave way this summer to a subtle, ombre blond (center). At the Country Music Awards this week, though, her strands were a light, caramel-y brown (right). So, is the country star slowly but surely going brunet? Tell us what you think in the comments below!