Taylor Swift Goes French Chic in a Black and White Striped Dress

The single life appears to be agreeing with Taylor Swift. The 26-year-old pop princess stepped out looking poised, polished, and positively French in a black and white striped minidress in New York City Wednesday. Swift, who split with Tom Hiddleston earlier this month, appears to have shaken off those post-breakup blues in record time.

The "Bad Blood" singer chose a form-fitting black and white striped minidress with a demure crewneck that showed off her curves as well as her long lean legs for the casual outing. Swift accessorized her look with a pair of burgundy leather Michael Kors loafers and a small baby blue bag, while a deep red lip gave the platinum-haired songstress's ensemble a little extra pop of drama.

The pop princess looked poised and polished in a black and white striped minidress with burgundy Michael Kors loafers and a small baby blue bag while out in New York City. AKM-GSI

Swift has been enjoying time with girl squad at New York Fashion Week in the wake of her high-profile split. Last Friday she sat front row at the Tommy Hilfiger show in a nautical-inspired look and on Monday the singer wore a blue-and-white patterned maxidress to enjoy a night on the town with BFF Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Looking good, Taylor!