See Taylor Swift Meet Her Godson for the First Time

Taylor Swift has a new man in her life, but don't expect anything but lullabies to be written for this one. On a rare week off from her jam-packed 1989 tour the singer stopped by L.A. and her friend Jaime King's baby boy, who also happens to be Swift's godson.

Both Swift and King shared the same beautiful picture (above) of Swift meeting newborn Leo Thames as his proud mother looked on. Swift captioned it, "Meeting my boy," while King wrote, "My loves meet. Baby boy Leo Thames and his God Mother = Bliss."

Swift also shared a second photo of the tiny one holding onto her hand (which featured glittery nail polish). Quoting her song "Never Grow Up" she wrote, "Your little hand's wrapped around my finger and it's so quiet in the world tonight..."

In addition to quoting song lyrics, Swift has already proved to be a great godmother to Leo Thames, who was born on July 16. A few months back she threw King a zany, fun baby shower. It's only a matter of time before she brings Leo Thames up on stage for a cameo!

