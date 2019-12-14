Taylor Swift's Girl Squad Made an Epic Return on Her 30th Birthday

Lately, Taylor Swift's girl squad sightings have been far and few between. With Swift spending less time in the spotlight, her famous friendships became far less public than in years past. However, last night, the gang made up for lost time — all in honor of the singer's 30th birthday.

After ringing in the big 3-0 at iHeart Raido's Jingle Ball in New York City, Swift hosted a Christmas-themed party for her ride-or-dies. At the Swiftmas birthday bash, guests included OG squad members (Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Abigail Lucier) and new constituents, including Halsey, Camila Cabello, and Cazzie David.

"Happy birthday but make it santa ," Swift captioned a photo of herself alongside the group of friends.

In another 'gram, Swift took on a more serious tone, writing: "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you."

To make the evening even more special, Swift's BFFs presented her with an on-brand cat cake with edible decorations of her own beloved felines, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. "Fur real guys this was my cake ," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Looks like Taylor's squad isn't going anywhere anytime soon.