Taylor Swift Recreated Her "Bad Blood" Music Video On-Stage with Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 01, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Attendees of Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour in Detroit were treated to a very special surprise on Saturday night when Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt, aka Slay-Z and Home Slice, joined the singer on stage. The models, who both appeared in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video, strutted down the stage in front of 50,000 fans during the singer's performance of "Style." Swift took to Instagram to document the fun, posting a photo of the trio walking on stage along with the caption, "When two of your best friends strut the runway with you during 'Style'... #1989TourDetroit @gigihadid @marhunt (below). 

When two of your best friends strut the runway with you during 'Style'... #1989TourDetroit @gigihadid @marhunt

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

RELATED: Taylor Swift Adds More BFFs to "Bad Blood" Music Video Line Up

Hadid and Hunt got in on the social media action as well, posting numerous photos and videos of themselves on stage with their friend. Talk about #squadgoals. Keep reading to see more of the photos.

Detroit, look who tagged along!! @gigihadid @marhunt #1989TourDetroit

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Home Slice, Catastrophe, and Slay-Z. @marhunt @gigihadid #1989TourDetroit

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Gigi!!!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Warmed up the #1989WorldTour Runway last night.. I love you @taylorswift (pt 1) Video by @kookzontour

A video posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

So this just happened @taylorswift @gigihadid #1989 #squad #unforgettable

A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marhunt) on

First time walking the runway for 50,000 people LIVE Thank you @taylorswift

A video posted by Martha Hunt (@marhunt) on

RELATED: See All of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!