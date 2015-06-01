Taylor Swift Recreated Her "Bad Blood" Music Video On-Stage with Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt

Attendees of Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour in Detroit were treated to a very special surprise on Saturday night when Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt, aka Slay-Z and Home Slice, joined the singer on stage. The models, who both appeared in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video, strutted down the stage in front of 50,000 fans during the singer's performance of "Style." Swift took to Instagram to document the fun, posting a photo of the trio walking on stage along with the caption, "When two of your best friends strut the runway with you during 'Style'... #1989TourDetroit @gigihadid @marhunt (below).

When two of your best friends strut the runway with you during 'Style'... #1989TourDetroit @gigihadid @marhunt

Hadid and Hunt got in on the social media action as well, posting numerous photos and videos of themselves on stage with their friend. Talk about #squadgoals. Keep reading to see more of the photos.

Detroit, look who tagged along!! @gigihadid @marhunt #1989TourDetroit

Home Slice, Catastrophe, and Slay-Z. @marhunt @gigihadid #1989TourDetroit

Gigi!!!

Warmed up the #1989WorldTour Runway last night.. I love you @taylorswift (pt 1)

..and then I got to be the proudest friend ever & dance and sing with all of you amazing people!!!!!!!!!! Your love and passion will NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE @taylorswift

What the entire crowd did (😍) when they saw @marhunt walking the catwalk at @taylorswift's #1989TourDetroit..

So this just happened @taylorswift @gigihadid #1989 #squad #unforgettable

First time walking the runway for 50,000 people LIVE Thank you @taylorswift

