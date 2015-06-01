Taylor Swift Recreated Her "Bad Blood" Music Video On-Stage with Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt

Attendees of Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour in Detroit were treated to a very special surprise on Saturday night when Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt, aka Slay-Z and Home Slice, joined the singer on stage. The models, who both appeared in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video, strutted down the stage in front of 50,000 fans during the singer's performance of "Style." Swift took to Instagram to document the fun, posting a photo of the trio walking on stage along with the caption, "When two of your best friends strut the runway with you during 'Style'... #1989TourDetroit @gigihadid @marhunt (below).
RELATED: Taylor Swift Adds More BFFs to "Bad Blood" Music Video Line Up
Hadid and Hunt got in on the social media action as well, posting numerous photos and videos of themselves on stage with their friend. Talk about #squadgoals. Keep reading to see more of the photos.
RELATED: See All of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes