Taylor Swift Broke the Dress Code at Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 24 years on earth with a denim-themed birthday bash.

The supermodel set the standard for her fellow partygoers in an ultra-chic Canadian tuxedo, consisting of a baggy denim jacket that she wore over a white cropped top, ripped jeans, and Doc Marten boots. However, not everyone was so keen on the dress code.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Well, actually, just one person held out on the blue jean theme: Taylor Swift. The singer risked a fashion faux pas by showing up to the party wearing a floral slip dress that peeked out from beneath her pink checkered coat. She paired her ensemble with blush sandals, flower-shaped diamond earrings, and blue shoulder bag printed with the face of a cat that bears a strong resemblance to one of her own feline friends.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Swift also pulled her newly-dyed pink hair back into a low-slung ponytail and finished off her look with a swipe of bright red lipstick.

While Taylor totally violated Gigi's denim theme, we're sure her BFF understands, as Taylor has been relentless on maintaining an all-pink streak — from her Instagram grid to her hair — ever since teasing fans with a cryptic countdown clock on social media earlier this month.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Other friends, including Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham, and Hailee Steinfeld, as well as sister Bella followed the invitation's orders. But hey, when you're Taylor Swift, you do what you want and nobody asks questions.