Taylor Swift Had a Picture-Perfect Fourth of July Weekend

According to Taylor Swift she had a picture-perfect Fourth of July full of friends and fun at her house in Rhode Island. Would you expect anything less from Swift?
The "Shake It Off" singer had many of her famous girl group gang over, including Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters (Alana, Danielle, and Este), model Martha Hunt, and actress Serayah. And for this holiday weekend even the boys were allowed: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran, and Swift's new boyfriend Calvin Harris all attended. Swift posted a very sweet pic of her nuzzling Harris's ear while getting piggyback ride from the Scottish musician:
Hadid also shared a few cute photos, including one of her and Jonas:
Hunt also shared a cute photo collage from the weekend.
