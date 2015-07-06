Taylor Swift Had a Picture-Perfect Fourth of July Weekend

Instagram/taylorswift
Meredith Lepore
Jul 06, 2015 @ 10:00 am

According to Taylor Swift she had a picture-perfect Fourth of July full of friends and fun at her house in Rhode Island. Would you expect anything less from Swift? 

The "Shake It Off" singer had many of her famous girl group gang over, including Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters (Alana, Danielle, and Este), model Martha Hunt, and actress Serayah. And for this holiday weekend even the boys were allowed: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran, and Swift's new boyfriend Calvin Harris all attended. Swift posted a very sweet pic of her nuzzling Harris's ear while getting piggyback ride from the Scottish musician:

Friendly relations between Scotland and America. @calvinharris

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Swan squad.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The end result + sparklers + help from @austinkingsleyswift Thanks @inagarten!!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go. @teddysphotos

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

RELATED: 7 Things Taylor Swift Has Done to Change the World

Hadid also shared a few cute photos, including one of her and Jonas:

7/3

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

star spangled blondies

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

found a lil pink volleyball 🇺🇸

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Hunt also shared a cute photo collage from the weekend.

My ladies 💛

A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marhunt) on

PHOTOS: Tour Taylor Swift's Fabulous New York City Penthouse

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!