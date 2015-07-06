Taylor Swift Had a Picture-Perfect Fourth of July Weekend

According to Taylor Swift she had a picture-perfect Fourth of July full of friends and fun at her house in Rhode Island. Would you expect anything less from Swift?

The "Shake It Off" singer had many of her famous girl group gang over, including Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters (Alana, Danielle, and Este), model Martha Hunt, and actress Serayah. And for this holiday weekend even the boys were allowed: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran, and Swift's new boyfriend Calvin Harris all attended. Swift posted a very sweet pic of her nuzzling Harris's ear while getting piggyback ride from the Scottish musician:

Friendly relations between Scotland and America. @calvinharris A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 3, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT

Swan squad. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 3, 2015 at 4:40pm PDT

Making our flag cake this morning because we're Barefoot Contessa fangirls. 2nd year in a row making @inagarten's famous recipe! @marhunt @haimtheband @gigihadid @serayah A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:44pm PDT

The end result + sparklers + help from @austinkingsleyswift Thanks @inagarten!! A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 8:12pm PDT

When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go. @teddysphotos A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

Hadid also shared a few cute photos, including one of her and Jonas:

7/3 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 4, 2015 at 12:24pm PDT

star spangled blondies A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:26am PDT

found a lil pink volleyball 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 5, 2015 at 8:47am PDT

Hunt also shared a cute photo collage from the weekend.

My ladies 💛 A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marhunt) on Jul 5, 2015 at 1:34pm PDT

