Taylor Swift's Rehearsal Videos for Her Formula 1 Performance Have Us So Excited

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Is that a country twang we hear?

Taylor Swift took to Instagram today to give her fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the rehearsals for her headlining performance at the 2016 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Tex., this weekend, and we have to admit that it was a welcome surprise. The singing sensation shared a clip on her account that showed her strumming a guitar, and the tune that she was playing gave us old school Swift vibes.

"At rehearsals @cota_official @f1 #USGP," she simply captioned the 'gram.

Swift then shared a video of her whole band rehearsing, playing her hit tune "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Last week, the musician posted another photo teasing her appearance at the event that included a picture of the racetrack and wrote: "❤️ Austin, Texas @f1 @cota_official #USGP."

It has been nearly two years since the blonde beauty released her record-breaking album 1989, and rumors have been buzzing that the concert will include a major announcement—many fans are hoping for a new album—from Swift. She has kept a relatively low profile since the completion of The 1989 World Tour last December, so it's highly possible that she's had time to work on some new material. But will we actually get to hear any new music from the superstar? Only time will tell, but we have our fingers crossed.

We can't wait to see Swift back in action.

