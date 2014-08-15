Taylor Swift Finally Explains Her Glamorous Post-Workout Ensembles

During Thursday night's episode of Late Night, host Seth Meyers spoke on behalf of all amazed Taylor Swift fans who marvel at her flawless post-gym outfits when he asked, "What is going on? Tell me how this works!" The singer-actress, who is promoting her work in this weekend's eagerly anticipated adaptation of The Giver, had a simple explanation for her glamorous fresh-from-a-workout look: "That is how everyone looks when they come out of the gym!" (If only!)

Swift—who looked fab in a black-and-white Jonathan Simkhai dress paired with Bionda Castana heels during her talk show appearance—swore her transformation is nothing more than a change of clothes and a run of her hairbrush. And what about those rumors that it takes her an hour to get dressed up to hit the stylish streets of New York City after the gym? "Ridiculous!"

Watch the full clip, in which she also reminisces about her first visit to Saturday Night Live, here:

