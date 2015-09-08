Taylor Swift Receives Amazing Hand-Knit Sweater of a Polaroid Selfie from Super Fan

There's a reason Taylor Swift is nominated for Always There for the Fans in this year's Social Media Awards—she never fails to acknowledge her dedicated Swifties on Instagram and Twitter.

Case in point? Over the weekend, the superstar 'grammed a snap of herself wearing a pink hand-knit sweater that she was gifted by one of her devoted fans. But this wasn't just any old top, the sweater was embroidered with a Polaroid photo of the singer from her 1989 album.

"Someone knitted this sweater for me of a Polaroid of myself and gave it to my mom tonight at the show. It has very quickly become my everything. Thank you, mysterious knitter," she captioned the post, which shows her giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up. Check it out for yourself below:

Someone knitted this sweater for me of a Polaroid of myself and gave it to my mom tonight at the show. It has very quickly become my everything. Thank you, mysterious knitter. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:57pm PDT

