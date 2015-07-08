Taylor Swift Gives $50,000 to a Young Girl with Cancer—Watch Her Sweet Reaction

Taylor Swift to the rescue! The singer proved once again that she will go above and beyond for her fans—and made a sick little girl's year.

Last month 11-year-old Swift fan Naomi Oakes learned that she had been diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia. Naturally, Oakes chose her favorite singer's "Bad Blood" as the theme song for her fight against the disease. Due to an agressive treatment plan—she wouldn't be able to leave the hospital for six to nine months—she was going to have to miss the Taylor Swift concert she had planned to attend with her best friend in August. Oakes's family decided to let the singer know about the young girl's battle by posting a video on YouTube on July 5, where they asked Taylor Nation to help spread the word. Watch it here:

And it worked! Two days later Swift had seen the video, and went beyond a simple response to her fan: She donated $50,000 to Oakes's GoFundMe page. Swift, whose mom is battling cancer, also wrote a touching message: "To the beautiful and brave Naomi. I'm sorry you have to miss it, but there will always be more concerts. Let's focus on getting you feeling better. I'm sending the biggest hugs to you and your family."

Of course, young Oakes was absolutely overwhelmed when she saw what her favorite singer had done for her. "I seriously think I'm going to pass out," she said to a room full of excited family. Watch her reaction here:

