Taylor Swift Shakes It Off With a Young Superfan in Amazing Dance Video

Now this kid has some moves. 7-year-old Taylor Swift superfan Dylan Barnes got the surprise of a lifetime after the singer's concert in Kansas City this weekend, where he came face to face with Swift herself—and it looks like the duo hit it off immediately.

Swift took to Instagram to share a video from their encounter, which shows the pair dancing to her hit song "Shake It Off." "Finally got to meet Dylan, the 7-year-old who passionately danced to Shake It Off on Ellen—and this happened."

Barnes first rose to fame after a video of him performing the superstar's hit "Shake It Off" went viral, and he was subsequently invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his dance moves. DeGeneres later surprised the tiny dancer with tickets to Swift's 1989 World Tour, and the rest is history. Talk about a dream come true!

